iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lessened by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. 1,481,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

