iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447,485 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 276,549 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,595,000 after buying an additional 252,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,558,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.88.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.