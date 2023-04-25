iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 577.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.17. The company had a trading volume of 445,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,374. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

