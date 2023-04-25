iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,045,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $234.46. 30,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.17 and its 200 day moving average is $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

