Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.04.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

