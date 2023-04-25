Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after purchasing an additional 611,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 105.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axonics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 834,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,752,000 after purchasing an additional 319,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $642,852.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,937.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $642,852.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,945. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

