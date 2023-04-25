Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

