Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $166.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.63. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,340 shares of company stock worth $903,316 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

