Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

CVS Health stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.