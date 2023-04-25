Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FLEX LNG Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FLEX LNG in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FLEX LNG’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEX LNG’s FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 54.05%.

Separately, Danske downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 85.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

