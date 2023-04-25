Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Euronav NV’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Euronav Trading Up 6.1 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EURN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets upped their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Euronav has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,843,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Euronav by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after buying an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter worth $29,721,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Euronav by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 387,294 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $23,042,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.