Jet Protocol Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $145,772.05 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019054 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,399.79 or 0.99972385 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

