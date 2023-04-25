Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.33 million and $148,019.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00960947 USD and is down -8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,424.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

