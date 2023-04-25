JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.00 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About JetBlue Airways

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

