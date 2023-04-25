JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.00 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $5,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after buying an additional 804,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.