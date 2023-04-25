John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $2.32-2.38 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. 286,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $126.75.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.