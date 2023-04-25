Jonathan Sheena Sells 290 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $15,726.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,451,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 43 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $2,364.14.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $7,387.42.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

