JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.