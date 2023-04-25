Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. 5,439,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.87.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 717.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 110.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.