Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,760

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,170 ($27.10) to GBX 1,760 ($21.98) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,491 ($18.62) to GBX 1,524 ($19.03) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €2,500.00 ($2,777.78) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTC JTKWY opened at $3.35 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.