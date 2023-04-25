Kaspa (KAS) One Day Volume Tops $11.67 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $466.79 million and $11.67 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,128,748,652 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,113,656,133.880165. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02465405 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $9,805,970.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

