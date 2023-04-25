Kava Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Kava has a market capitalization of $383.71 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002792 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 493,534,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,580,898 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

