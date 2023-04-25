Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $382.44 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Kava has a total market cap of $382.44 million and $20.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00061493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 492,560,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,607,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

