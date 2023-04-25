Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IMCG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $61.34.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.