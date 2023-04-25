Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,700,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 240,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 156,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. 2,776,693 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

