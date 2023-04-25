Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,732 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.
Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.51. 630,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,954. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
