Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Raymond James comprises about 0.9% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $6,847,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.70. 378,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,970. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.