Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Invests $690,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after buying an additional 479,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,555,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 353,133 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,503.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 304,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 285,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FMB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. 35,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

