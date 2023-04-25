Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $868,000 Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.92. 8,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.