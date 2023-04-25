Keb Asset Management LLC Has $20.67 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $20,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 943.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 653,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after buying an additional 590,700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after buying an additional 483,580 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.