Keb Asset Management LLC Takes $332,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 154,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

