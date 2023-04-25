Keb Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keb Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

