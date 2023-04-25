Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

IJH opened at $249.05 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

