Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.15% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

