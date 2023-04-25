Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

