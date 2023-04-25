Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 860.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NULV opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

