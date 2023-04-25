Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 271,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 357,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 58,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.