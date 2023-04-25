Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.40

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 6201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $2.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $119,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $5,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kenon by 353.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth $1,686,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

