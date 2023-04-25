Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.32. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.69.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 11.16%.
Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.
