Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.32. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

