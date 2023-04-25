Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFFB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

Featured Stories

