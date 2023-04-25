Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ KFFB opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)
- Can High-Yield Whirlpool Spin Higher In 2023?
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.