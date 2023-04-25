Key Tronic (KTCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

