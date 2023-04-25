Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

