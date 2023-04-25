Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,501 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $39,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.3 %

KNX stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 578,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,830. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

