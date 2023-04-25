KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits Market Capitalization of $775.88 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $7.99 or 0.00029187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $775.88 million and $1.08 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,658,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,158,831 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

