Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:LGI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,672. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

