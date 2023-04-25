Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:LGI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,672. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.
Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.