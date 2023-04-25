Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $132.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,185. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.44. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

