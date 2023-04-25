Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,712. The company has a market capitalization of $255.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.