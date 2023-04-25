Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 130,342 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4,061.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,342 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.58. 1,124,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,381. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.