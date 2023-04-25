Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,109. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

