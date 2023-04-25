Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Price Performance

CSX traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,936,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

